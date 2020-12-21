Australian cricketer Bradman’s test cap sells for $340,000

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian businessman has purchased Donald Bradman’s first baggy green test cap for $340,000 at auction, the second-highest price paid for a piece of cricket memorabilia. Peter Freedman earlier this year paid $6.8 million at an auction for a guitar used by Kurt Cobain. Freedman plans to tour Bradman’s test debut cap around Australia. The price for Bradman’s 1928 Australia cap sits behind the $760,000 paid at auction for Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne’s test cap earlier this year. That was the world-record price for an item of cricket memorabilia, auction officials said.