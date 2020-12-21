Another December surge for Jones gives Packers confidence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones says he focuses his training all year to make sure he’s in peak form as the season gets older and the weather gets colder. Jones is putting together a second consecutive productive December, which gives the Packers one more reason for confidence as they gear up for the postseason. Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown Saturday night as the Packers beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16 to remain on pace to earn the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.