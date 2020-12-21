Skip to Content

17-year-old shot outside Belvidere YMCA on Sunday

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Police Department released more information about the weekend shooting at the Belvidere YMCA that injured one person.

On Sunday, police responded to a shot- fired call and found a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the back, according to Belvidere police.

He was awake and transported to OSF St. Antony where he is stable, police said, but in unknown condition.

The shooter, a man and a woman fled the scene in a silver car towards South State Street, witnesses said.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or the Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867.

