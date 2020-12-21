13 Heroes: Lisa Ortiz

(WREX) — For the final 13 Days of 2020, 13 WREX is recognizing 13 different heroes in the Stateline.

These heroes are making a difference in our community by building up others.



On Sunday, we honored our second hero: Lisa Ortiz, a single mom who works three frontline jobs to support her family.

Her boss at Mr. C's Family Restaurant says she is always safe and secure, including keeping her distance from others to help make sure everyone stays safe.

Lisa was nominated by John Conforti, whose nomination said in part:

"Whether it’s at the hospital or helping me serve my guests, I know everyone is safer because of Lisa!"

Lisa Ortiz was our second hero to be honored. If you miss any of our hero stories, you can catch them all on the 13 WREX Holiday Page.