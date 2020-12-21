13 Heroes: Bob Bertolasi

(WREX) — For the final 13 Days of 2020, 13 WREX is recognizing 13 different heroes in the Stateline.



These heroes are making a difference in our community by building up others.



On Saturday, we honored our first hero: Bob Bertolasi, who received multiple nominations.

Bob is a volunteer at the Center for Learning Retirement at Rock Valley College.



When the pandemic struck, the center was faced with multiple challenges, including reaching area seniors and keeping them engaged.

But Bob worked as a computer instructor for years and went above and beyond to help the center transition to remote learning.

He used his skills, leadership and patience to allow hundreds of seniors in Northern Illinois to connect.

Bob has also helped ensure the seniors in our area are in a safe, COVID-19 free environment.

Here's an excerpt of one of the nominations WREX received to honor Bob:

With Bob's patience, knowledge, dependability, problem solving skills and just plain caring for others, CLR has been able to take a huge step forward in a short period of time. We were able to successfully offer 75 on-line classes this fall and 80 classes are planned for the upcoming spring semester. A sometimes forgotten population of seniors is now able to connect with others virtually.

