Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has entered the transfer portal after an injury-riddled season in which he didn’t play. Coan made 18 starts from 2018-19 and helped the Badgers reach the Rose Bowl in 2019. He injured his right foot in preseason practice and underwent surgery. Coan dressed for Wisconsin’s final three games but didn’t play a single down. Coan owned a 12-6 record as a starter. That includes an 8-3 mark in Big Ten games.