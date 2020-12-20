Thousands line up for tests amid Thailand virus outbreak

SAMUT SAKHON, Thailand (AP) — Thousands of people have lined up for coronavirus tests in a province near Bangkok, as Thai authorities scrambled to contain an outbreak of the virus that has infected nearly 700 people. Triple lines of mainly migrant workers stretched for around 100 meters in one location alone, at Mahachai in Samut Sakhon province. Nearby, razor wire and police guards blocked access to the Klang Koong seafood market — one of Thailand’s largest — and its associated housing, the epicenter of the new cluster. Thailand’s Disease Control Department said Sunday that they found 141 more cases linked to the market outbreak. On Saturday, the department reported 548 cases, Thailand’s biggest daily spike.