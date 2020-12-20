No. 19 Rutgers beats No. 13 Illinois to remain unbeaten

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points, Jacob Young added 24 and No. 19 Rutgers overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat No. 13 Illinois 91-88. Illinois (5-3, 1-1 Big Ten) quickly jumped out to an 8-0 lead, leading by as many as 11 in the first half before going into the break up 41-37. The teams would trade leads before Harper had a dunk on a fastbreak midway through the half to make it 54-53. The Scarlet Knights (6-0, 2-0) would never give up the lead, going up by as many as 12.