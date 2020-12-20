No. 15 Northwestern, Auburn set to meet in Citrus Bowl

No. 15 Northwestern will meet Auburn on Jan. 1 in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats are coming off a loss to No. 3 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. The Tigers fired coach Gus Malzahn after the season and designated defensive coordinator Kevin Steele as the interim coach. Both teams won six games against league-only schedules. They have met only once before in the Outback Bowl in January 2010. It marks Northwestern’s 16th bowl game and Auburn’s 45th overall. Northwestern is 5-10 in bowl games while Auburn has 24 bowl wins.