Mexican priest who defended migrants dies of COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Migrant advocates and Roman Catholics mourned the death of Rev. Pedro Pantoja, a priest who helped found a migrant shelter in the northern Mexico city of Saltillo. Pantoja died of COVID-19. Bishop emeritus Raúl Vera said it was a sign from God that Pantoja died on Dec. 18, which is the international day of migrants. Vera said in a mass Sunday “here, our Father, was saying ‘this son of mine will be an advocate before me for the migrants of the world.” The northern state of Coahuila was especially dangerous for migrants because of drug cartels.