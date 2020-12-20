Illinois reports 6,003 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois public health officials are reporting 79 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 among 6,003 new cases. The Illinois Department of Public Health says Illinois has had 900,370 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 15,200 people have died. A suburban Chicago hospital plans to resume giving health care workers shots Sunday after temporarily pausing the program when four staff members had reactions. Staff at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville experienced symptoms including elevated heart rate. Hospital officials say one of the four employees had a severe reaction.