Christmas tree in Illinois comprised of 10K recycled bottles

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A Christmas tree made of about 10,000 recycled glass bottles and weighing 1.5 tons is on display in central Illinois. The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports a team of workers has been putting the final touches on the tree in downtown Champaign. The project is being paid for with donations from local businesses. The recycled glass came from the community. A group of workers spent nearly two weeks building the tree by melting the glass. The tree will be up until Jan. 30. Jason Mack helped lead the team and calls it a “work of love” that has prompted thousands of visitors.