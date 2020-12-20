Chances for snow start off a new week in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first quick burst of snowfall and rain appears early Monday morning while another lingers toward the mid-week. After snow chances, a quick plunge in temperatures occurs with near-zero wind chills possible.

SNOW CHANCES:

Chance #1: The chance for snow is occurring early Monday morning. This will occur along with a clipper system and its associated cold front. The impacts from this system will arrive during the early portion of Monday morning (mainly from 2 AM - 10 AM). Due to some dry air in the system, the chance for a hefty amount of snow is not likely. The current forecast keeps less than .5" of snow to accumulate in the Stateline. However, this could accumulate on the roadways so the morning commute may be slick and slippery.

Round #1: Presents the Stateline with chances for showers early Monday morning.

Be extra cautious and leave yourself extra time in the morning! As quick as it comes is as quick as it goes, the chance for snow quickly changes to rain into the late morning as temperatures rise into the 30's. However, dry conditions and highs in the '40s arrive during the afternoon. A chance for clearing expected to occur overnight on Monday. Tuesday features more sunshine and another chance for the '40s.

Chance #2: The second opportunity for snow occurs along a trough that is just forming off the northwestern coast of the United States. This system will bring in the chance for rain on Wednesday and snow from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We start Wednesday with strong winds out of the south up to 30 mph. This will keep any falling precipitation with our approaching system as rain due to highs climbing toward the middle to upper 40's.

Round #2: The Stateline starts with rain and then transitions snow Wednesday night into Christmas Eve.

The transition to snow occurs later Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the effects of the cold front take over. Model guidance has not painted this to be a significant snowfall event but tune into 13 News throughout the week for the latest.

BURST OF COLD AIR:

Behind this system, we feel our first taste of arctic air. Temperatures will be dropping from the middle '40s to the lower 20's in just 24 hours. This will last through the holiday with highs only in the middle '20s for Christmas. This will not be complete without gusty winds that drop wind chills near 0 or below. This primarily will occur overnight as lows drop toward the single digits.