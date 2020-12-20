Belvidere YMCA says someone was shot in its parking lot while it was closed

BELVIDERE (WREX) —The Belvidere Family YMCA says someone was shot in its parking lot Sunday night.

The YMCA made a post on their Facebook page, clarifying that it was closed at the time of the shooting and no staff or members were on site.

Details about the shooting, the age of the victim and the condition are limited at this time.

13 WREX has reached out to the Belvidere Police Department but has not heard back. As soon at 13 WREX receives more information, we will be sure to let you know.