Asia Today: Australia state report says quarantine bungled

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian state government leader has apologized for a bungled hotel quarantine program that led to most of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths. The response comes after an investigative report criticized the use of private security guards to enforce isolation in Melbourne hotels in May and June. Police now provide security at Melbourne quarantine hotels, and Victoria state has gone 52 days without a case of community transmission. Meanwhile, an ongoing outbreak in Sydney’s northern beach suburbs appeared to be slowing. The cases are mainly linked to two live music venues, but the first is suspected to have leaked from Sydney hotel quarantine.