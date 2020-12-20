As end approaches, Trump gets doses of flattery, finality

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is ending how it began, with over-the-top declarations of praise for the chief executive. But now the flattery is mixed with a sense of finality as key people in the president’s orbit begin to turn the page and acknowledge his defeat. Trump himself largely keeps to the Oval Office, still fighting the Election Day results and offering scant acknowledgement of the pain and suffering the nation is facing in the darkest hours of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a week when the Electoral College made official President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Trump has kept up tweeting conspiracy theories and false claims about the election.