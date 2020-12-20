Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) --Top congressional negotiators appear on the brink of agreeing to long-delayed legislation to deliver a new round of pandemic aid. Included in the measure is more than $300 billion for businesses, a $300 bonus benefit for the unemployed, and a $600 direct payment to most Americans.

The must-pass relief measure comes in at more than $900 billion, though that's less than Democratic lawmakers and President-elect Joe Biden would prefer.

Also part of the massive bill is $1.4 trillion in government spending to avoid a midnight shutdown. The measure is expected to be released late Sunday and immediately brought to the House floor for a vote.