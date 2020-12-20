A Rockford man is arrested in connection to a burglary at Miss Jill’s Slots

ROCKFORD (WREX)—A Rockford man has been arrested for burglary charges after breaking into a Rockford business.

Rockford Police say 37-year-old Jason Spence has been charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Police say on December 19th, Rockford Police, Loves Park Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office were investigating suspicious activity at Miss Jill's Slots around 1:20 a.m.

Officials say they saw a man smash the front door of the business and went inside. That man was later identified as Spence.

Officals say Spence fled from the business when officiers approached it but was later caught by police.

He was taken into custody and was later charged.