Rockford IceHogs collect 1,690 bears for 2020 Teddy Bear Toss

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the BMO Harris Bank Center isn't hosting hockey or fans right now, the Rockford IceHogs found a way to make sure the Teddy Bear Toss went on.

The tradition usually takes place in December at a Hogs home game. The fans bring teddy bears and throw them on the ice when the IceHogs score their first goal. After that, the IceHogs collect the bears and hand them out to kids in need.

This year, with COVID-19 restrictions, the IceHogs hosted the event drive-thru style.

Cars pulled through the BMO where people had a chance to toss their teddy bears and grab a quick picture with Hammy the Hog.

This year, the team brought in 1,690 teddy bears and seven full bins of winter clothes to give to people in need.