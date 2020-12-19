NY coronavirus hospitalizations hit highest level since May

NEW YORK (AP) --The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus has risen to the highest level since mid-May.

State figures released Saturday show 6,208 people are hospitalized with the virus in New York -- the largest number since May 15. The state also reported 127 new deaths and 9,919 new cases.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York "can see the light at the end of the tunnel" with the arrival of the first vaccines.

The numbers were announced as Cuomo issued an executive order extending the sales tax filing deadline for certain restaurants and lifting an in-person requirement for a property tax exemption program.