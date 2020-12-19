No. 3 Ohio St. runs past No. 15 Wildcats for Big Ten crown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help No. 3 Ohio State rally for a 22-10 victory over Northwestern for its fourth straight Big Ten title. The undefeated Buckeyes will find out Sunday whether they’ve done enough to make the four-team College Football Playoff. Northwestern took a 7-3 lead on its first possession and held the lead until Sermon scored on a 9-yard run with less than three minutes to go in the third period. Sermon sealed the win with a 3-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.