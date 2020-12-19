New NBA coaches for 9 teams navigating compressed timeline

Nine NBA teams have new coaches in what might be the most difficult season in NBA history to start such a job. Team facilities have been largely closed to players during an offseason truncated by the coronavirus pandemic. Now new coaches are racing to figure out how their coaching styles mesh with their rosters. New Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy says he’s not sure his playing time rotations will be settled by mid-January. Other teams with new coaches are the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.