Israeli PM joins world leaders getting COVID-19 vaccine

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The shot Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received on Saturday made him the first Israeli and among the world’s first leaders to be inoculated. He received the injection of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv. Netanyahu called it an “exciting moment” that put Israel on the path to returning to its normal routines. He insisted on being his country’s first recipient to show that the vaccine is safe and to encourage Israelis to get vaccinated. Israel is set to begin vaccinating its health workers and nursing home residents beginning Sunday.