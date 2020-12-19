Iraq’s central bank devalues dinar by 22% amid public anger

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s central bank says it will devalue the national currency, the Iraqi dinar, by over 20 percent in response to a severe liquidity crisis brought on by low oil prices. Riot police on Saturday were dispatched outside the central bank headquarters in central Baghdad prior to the announcement in the event news of the devaluation sparked protests. The new rates represent a dramatic reduction from the previous official rate of 1,182 IQD. It is the first reduction in exchange rates that the Iraqi government has made in decades. Central Bank authorities said it was a one-off devaluation and taken after “intense deliberations” with Iraqi leaders.