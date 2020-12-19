Fight over Fed powers stalls $900 billion aid plan

WASHINGTON (AP) --An arcane battle over emergency Federal Reserve powers is frustrating efforts to lock down an agreement on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

The impasse is just the latest stumble in a partisan, monthslong battle over COVID-19 relief, and feelings hardened as the Senate congregated for a weekend session.

Lawmakers on both sides said the sticking point was a provision by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania that would curb emergency Federal Reserve powers. Republicans are insisting on the Toomey plan, while Democrats are adamantly against it.

A compromise was proving elusive.