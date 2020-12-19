Epstein-linked modeling agent charged with rape of minors

PARIS (AP) — A modeling agent associated with disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein has been charged in France with sexual harassment and the rape of minors over 15 years old. Jean-Luc Brunel was arrested Wednesday at Charles de Gaulle airport as he was preparing to take a flight to Senegal. Paris prosecutors announced in a statement Saturday that the charges were handed out Friday by a magistrate at the end of Brunel’s custody period. It said Brunel was not handed any human trafficking charges. The magistrate decided there was not currently enough evidence to rule on that count, but he was not acquitted and could be charged in the future if anything new emerges. Brunel was remanded in custody.