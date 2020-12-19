Skip to Content

Dotson paces Penn State in win over Illinois

8:18 pm Illinois News

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jahan Dotson caught six passes, scored twice and racked up 239 all-purpose yards to lead Penn State to a 56-21 win over Illinois. The junior wideout opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown catch, added a 70-yarder in the second quarter and returned a punt 50 yards, taking it deep into Illinois territory to set up Penn State’s go-ahead touchdown before halftime.  Sean Clifford tossed both touchdowns and added 285 yards on 16-for-22 passing. Will Levis threw a touchdown pass to Brenton Strange and ran for one while Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee combined for three rushing scores in the Nittany Lions’ fourth straight win.

Associated Press

