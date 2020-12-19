‘Big win for democracy’: Bosnian city of Mostar gets a vote

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. Only a lawsuit in Europe’s human rights courts forced politicians to hold the vote. For over a decade, the city that is one of Bosnia’s top tourist attractions has been poorly run, without democratic oversight. Some hope those grievances will encourage the people of Mostar to embrace smaller, multi-ethnic political parties. Others believe that’s a tall order but say that even just holding the election is “a big win for democracy.”