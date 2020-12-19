Ahale scores 25 to lead UIC over Oakland 74-72

CHICAGO (AP) — Jamie Ahale had a career-high 25 points and made eight 3-pointes as Illinois-Chicago narrowly beat Oakland 74-72 in a Horizon League opener. RayQuawndis Mitchell had 19 points for Illinois-Chicago (4-2, 1-0 Horizon League). Mitchell’s 3-pointer gave the Flames a 73-69 lead with 16 seconds left. Teyvion Kirk added 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for UIC. Rob Howard had nine rebounds. Jalen Moore had 25 points and six rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (0-8, 0-1).