A cloudy Sunday sets the stage for chances of showers in the new week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The cloudy and dry end to the weekend will not last long before the chance for showers arrives. A mix of rain, snow, cool, and then cold temperatures will be possible through the upcoming holiday at the end of the week.

CHANCES FOR SNOW:

At this time of the year, there are many that hope for the chance of a snow-covered Christmas holiday. However, it looks like there will only be two chances for snow this week and neither of them falls on Christmas. The first round we are looking at sets up along a trough out of British Colombia.

Chance #1: A clipper system makes a journey southeast toward the Great Lakes region overnight Sunday. This will mainly be in the form of flurries in the Stateline, so snow coverage will not be impressive. There will be the limiting factor of dry air to prevent this system from ramping up to its full potential. The best window for snowfall is currently between 3 AM to 9 AM on Monday morning. The expectancy so far is only a few tenths of an inch or a coating in a few spots. This chance will wrap up relatively quickly and be done close to lunchtime on Monday. Highs rise toward the '40s by the afternoon for Monday. Sunshine into the rest of Monday and both last through Tuesday.

Chance #2: This storm may be our best chance at snow accumulations. That said, milder weather may interfere. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30's again, which could result in rain or limit how much the snow builds up if we get it.

A rain/snow mix is possible Wednesday. How quickly the showers change to snow determines how much snow piles up.

Showers begin Wednesday morning and stick around into Wednesday evening. The weather may start out rainy, then turn snowy as the day goes along. How quickly that transition happens determines how much snow we may get. We will keep you up on 13 News Weekend, so please join us.

CHILLY HOLIDAY:

If you enjoy the cold then you are in luck. However, if you do not, then please remember that the first official start to Winter occurs this Monday. Temperatures are dropping well below freezing in the Stateline by the end of the week. This means that Christmas is going to be cold. Highs drop from the '40s to the start of the week down into the '20s to finish it. Christmas Eve is the coldest with highs only in the lower 20's.