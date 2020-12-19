Skip to Content

6 wounded by gunman during party inside Chicago hair salon

CHICAGO (AP) --Chicago police say a gunman opened fire during a party inside a beauty salon and wounded six people.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the South Side neighborhood of Burnside after the gunman walked in on the gathering.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and taken a hospital in serious condition, police said. Four other men, ages 28 to 48, and a 36-year-old woman were taken to hospitals in fair condition.

The gunman fled after the shooting and no arrests were immediately made.

Associated Press

