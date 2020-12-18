White Sox-Angels open ESPN Sunday night slate on April 4

ESPN will open its “Sunday Night Baseball” schedule on April 4 when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox. The game will feature the last two American League MVPs, with the Angels’ Mike Trout facing reigning MVP and White Sox first baseman José Abreu at 8:30 p.m. ET. The following week will feature National League MVP Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves hosting the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves have four appearances in the games that have been announced with the Yankees, Mets and Braves each on three times.