Weston McKennie voted U.S. Soccer male player of the year

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie is the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year. At 22, he is the fourth youngest to win the award. McKennie appeared in two of three U.S. games in 2020 in a pandemic-shortened schedule. He played in 15 of 16 Bundesliga matches for Schalke, then transferred to Juventus and appeared in 13 games in all competitions, including five in the Champions League. He finished with four goals and two assists in 29 club appearances.