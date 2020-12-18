Virtual reality simulators help students at Harlem High School learn the ropes to welding

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Students at Harlem High School are getting a hands-on learning experience virtually.

William Duncan has been teaching welding at Harlem High for 14 years. About five years ago, he started using virtual reality in the welding program to help train students how to use different hand motions.

Duncan says hands-on learning goes a long way when a lot of the skills in welding are built upon muscle memory instead of material out of a textbook.

That's why Duncan jumped on a grant funding opportunity this year to get three more VR simulators added to the program. Now, the welding program has a total of six simulators.

His students are able to safely learn the trade while interacting with each other.

"By using the virtual reality to create the muscle memory and the kids learning the basics of welding to where they go out into the shop, they're not just wasting gases, welding rods, steel," said Duncan.

Duncan adds that with more VR simulators, he thinks students will spend less time in lecture and more time in the workshop.