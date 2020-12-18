The first of a few rounds of wet weather arrives Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The weekend starts out with a few rain showers, then we'll have to keep an eye on next week for a couple more chances for wet weather. The weather dries out ahead of a giant drop in temperature late next week.

Saturday showers:

Spotty drizzle falls through Saturday morning.

Unlike last week, this weekend's showers are a lot lighter and less snowy. Drizzly weather starts up before sunrise, and continues through the middle of the morning. By the end of the morning, the drizzly weather exits. We remain cloudy and dry for the remainder of the day.

A few flurries may try to mix in with the drizzle. If we do get some snow, we won't see much more than a dusting.

Temperatures stay just above freezing in the morning, which should prevent icy roads. That said, be careful walking and driving in the morning on the off chance we get a little freezing drizzle.

Sunday turns partly cloudy, so we'll have some sunshine to look forward to. Temperatures both days rise to the upper 30's.

Monday flurries:

A quick burst of flurries is possible around sunrise Monday.

The new week starts out with a quick shot of flurries around sunrise. This is coming in with a clipper system, which is a fast-moving storm that doesn't usually drop much for snow.

We may get a dusting or so for snow. Don't look for much more than a 1/4", at least for now. If conditions chance, we'll keep you up to speed heading into the Monday morning commute.

The rest of Monday turns somewhat sunny and milder. Temperatures jump back into the 40's to kick off the new week. We stay dry, somewhat sunny, and in the 40's again on Tuesday.

Wednesday snow?:

The third in a parade of storm systems enters the picture during the middle of next week.

This storm may be our best chance at snow accumulations. That said, milder weather may interfere. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30's again, which could result in rain or limit how much the snow builds up if we get it.

A rain/snow mix is possible Wednesday. How quickly the showers change to snow determines how much snow piles up.

The showers come in by Wednesday morning, and stick around into Wednesday evening. The weather may start out rainy, then turn snowy as the day goes along. How quickly that transitions happens determines how much snow we may get.

With 3 rounds of wet weather coming, there is plenty to keep track of! We track if freezing drizzle remains a possibility tonight and monitor next week's shower chances tonight on 13 News at 10.

Christmas cold:

After Wednesday, the weather turns a lot colder. We'll get our first taste of Arctic weather next week.

Arctic air sends temperatures to chilly levels around Christmas.

The brisk air hits Wednesday night, causing temperatures to tumble into the single digits. Christmas Eve only warms into the upper teens for highs. That night, we fall closer to zero. Wind chills may fall into the single digits or so below zero. Grab the extra layers and cover up if going out late.

Christmas Day warms up a little, but only to around 20 degrees at the warmest. This is about 10 degrees below average, and nearly 40 degrees colder than Christmas Day 2019!

The weather quickly warms up again next weekend, as temperatures jump back into the 30's.