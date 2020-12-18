Suspected foreign fighter extradited to Denmark from Turkey

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A court in Denmark has ordered a Danish national facing terror charges on suspicion of having fought alongside the Islamic State group in Syria held in pre-trial custody until Jan. 6. The 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday when he arrived in Copenhagen having been extradited from Turkey. The Copenhagen police said he had been in custody since he was arrested on an international warrant in January. The suspect has been sought since December 2014 for supporting terrorism after he posted photos of himself standing with severed heads and praised the Islamic State group. In October of the following year, he was also suspected of promoting terrorism.