SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — A South Beloit man was sentenced on Thursday to 26 years in federal prison on charges of producing child pornography.

Adrian Peters, 27, of South Beloit, pled guilty to the charges on Dec. 12, 2019.

Between 2012 and 2014, Peters put the explicit photos of seven minors on the internet, according to his written plea agreement.

His prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.