Second COVID-19 vaccine receives approval

WASHINGTON (AP, WREX) -- The FDA clears a second COVID-19 vaccine, adding Moderna shots to the fight against a worsening pandemic.

The Moderna vaccine received recommendation from an FDA advisory panel on Thursday. It's the same process the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine went through last week.

Moderna's vaccine, unlike Pfizer's, does not require extreme cold storage.

When asked in a press conference on Friday, Governor JB Pritzker said the shots could arrive in Illinois by early next week.

The decision comes days after health workers and nursing home residents began getting a similar coronavirus shot from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Extra doses from a second vaccine are urgently needed, as U.S. deaths hit all-time highs and some hospitals are running out of beds. But even with additional candidates in the pipeline, there won't be enough for the general population until spring, and shots will be rationed in the meantime.