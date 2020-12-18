Region 1 meets all requirements to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, why isn’t it happening?

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The regional 7-day positivity rate continues to drop in our region, region one, same goes for hospitalizations and more. In fact, region one meets all of the state's tier three mitigation measures, but still won't go down to tier two.

Why?

Because of a low hospital bed availability and a high number of cases across the state, according to Governor JB Pritzker.

"Remember there are still many many hospitals around the state that have limited availability to take in new ICU, or even new hospital patients," he said in Friday's press conference. "So, we're trying very hard to bring it down across the state before we start to relieve the regions from tier 3 to tier 2."

The Governor made the move to the tiered system on November 20, citing an increasing positivity rate, numbers, and the highest number of people in the hospital for COVID-19 that the state had seen.

To move from tier three to tier two, a region must be below a 12% 7-day positivity rate for three days in a row. Region one has been below that threshold for five days in a row. Along with that, a region must have more than 20% of its ICU and hospital beds available for three days straight and a declining hospitalization rate for seven out of the last ten days. Region one has had ICU beds and hospital beds over that threshold for four days in a row and ten days of a lowering hospitalization rate.

You can check the regional metrics for yourself here.

Winnebago County Health Department Public Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said in a press conference on Wednesday that region one could see lifted restrictions and indoor dining, with capacity limits.

However, Gov. JB Pritzker signals otherwise. He says that no region will go from tier three to tier two without a statewide drop in numbers, even though region one meets all of the guidelines that his office and IDPH put forward.

Governor Pritzker did note that even if region one, or any other region, dropped to tier two mitigations, indoor dining would still not be allowed.