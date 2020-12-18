Person hit by truck on West State Street

Person hit by truck on West State StreetNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- One person is hurt after getting hit by a truck while walking on West State Street Friday.
Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 4200 block of West State after 6:30 p.m.
Deputies say a person was walking in the center turn lane and a truck hit the person while trying to turn.
Deputies say the person who was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash comes just two days after a Freeport woman was killed while walking on East State Street.