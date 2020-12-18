Skip to Content

Person hit by truck on West State Street

ped crash west state street

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- One person is hurt after getting hit by a truck while walking on West State Street Friday.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 4200 block of West State after 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say a person was walking in the center turn lane and a truck hit the person while trying to turn.

Deputies say the person who was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash comes just two days after a Freeport woman was killed while walking on East State Street.

James Stratton

James Stratton is the Evening Anchor at 13 WREX and reports for 13 Investigates He joined the team in August, 2018 after working at KWQC TV-6 in Davenport Iowa. His work in Illinois and Iowa has been awarded in both states, along with Edward R. Murrow and Emmy Awards at 13 WREX.

