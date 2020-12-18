Pedestrian hit, killed in E State St crash identified as Freeport woman

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The woman hit and killed on E State St on Wednesday has been identified at Danielle Copus, 41, of Freeport, according to the Winnebago County Coroner.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the 5700 block of E. State St.

Copus was transported to a local hospital where she died of blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.

The westbound lanes of East State Street between Bell School Road and Buckley Drive were closed for several hours after the crash.

Copus's death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.