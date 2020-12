MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trustees at Western Illinois University approved a 2 1/2-year contract with the school’s new president and set the salary at $320,000 a year. Guiyou Huang (Gwee-you Hwong) starts Jan. 1. He’s been president since July 2019 at Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pennsylvania. WIU trustees unanimously chose Huang on Nov. 16. Jack Thomas was president for eight years. Martin Abraham was interim president for 18 months.