Mild temperatures & rain, snow possible in days leading up to Christmas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winter-lovers seemingly cannot buy snow in the Stateline so far this season. Above-average temperatures keep snow chances low as several systems likely bring a chilly rain.

Multiple chances for a wintry mix are possible through the next ten days. No significant chance for accumulating snow looks likely.

Not-so-snowy outlook:

Several opportunities for precipitation visit the Stateline over the next ten days, but if snow is on your Christmas wish list, you might be disappointed. The reason behind the uncertainty in precipitation type? Warmer-than-average temperatures.

The first round of light precipitation comes in during the overnight hours Friday. This system, which is working through the Great Plains early Friday, is going to come through lacking moisture. What does this mean for the Stateline? It means both rain and snow are going to be hard to come by, as most of the region looks to stay dry. Any snow that does manage to fall should be confined to areas along and north of Highway 20, with snow chances wrapping up by shortly after sunrise.

As the weekend comes to an end, a second round of light precipitation is possible. A quick-moving Alberta clipper is set to visit the Stateline late Sunday into early Monday morning. With Sunday's forecast lows in the upper-20s, light snow could fly.

Better chances for precipitation moves in during the middle of next week. Rain is possible early Wednesday, but as temperatures drop, a transition to snow could occur. If this transition occurs quickly enough, accumulating snow is possible. Continue to monitor the forecast on-air and online, as there is still a lot of uncertainty with this system.

The chance for a white Christmas is pretty low this year.

Friday: Some sunshine early on gives way to cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, with wind chills at times in the 20s.

Saturday: Light rain or drizzle possible early. Some snow may mix in early on, as temperatures will be near-freezing. Highs climb into the upper-30s with cloudy skies.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures topping out in the upper-30s.

Monday: Light snow is possible through the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild, with highs climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday: A chance for rain and snow, with some accumulations possible. Temperatures in the upper 30s drop through the day.

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs only make it into the low-20s.