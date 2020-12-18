Skip to Content

Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office seizes two fake domain names

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore has seized two domain names posing as biotechnology companies developing COVID-19 treatments but are apparently collecting personal information for fraud and installing malware. U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur says in a news release that an investigation was launched earlier this month after corporate security for one of the companies located the fake website and contacted authorities. The other website was identified during an ongoing  operation aimed at malicious websites. People who visit the fake sites will now see a message saying they have been seized by the federal government and redirects them to another site for more information.

