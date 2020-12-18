Local nursing homes to get COVID-19 vaccine in January

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Late Friday, the FDA cleared Moderna's vaccine and with two vaccines now, the timeline for when staff and residents in nursing homes will be vaccinated could come as early as mid-January.



13 WREX spoke to several nursing homes in our area to learn details about how it will work.

For nine months, residents in nursing homes have been the most at-risk and the most vulnerable population to get the coronavirus, but soon that'll change.

"The information we've been given through our partner at CVS, January 18 will be our first date of vaccination," Patricia McDiarmid, the Administrator of River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford, says.

Heritage Woods of Rockford, Manor Court in Freeport, and Generations at Neighbors in Byron also say they're partnering with local drugstores to administer vaccinations. The nursing homes' representatives all say they believe inoculations will begin in January.

"It won't be mandatory," Jacki O'Keefe, the Administrator at Heritage Woods of Rockford, says. "Our goal is to provide everyone with education."

Andres Bardelas, the Administrator at Manor Court, seconds that and adds, "Everybody who is getting a vaccine must sign a consent, so depending on how many consents I get, that's the number of vaccines they (CVS) will bring."

While the administrators of the nursing homes expect almost everyone will choose to get the vaccine, that doesn't mean mitigation techniques are going anywhere.

"The visitor policy is really going to be dependent on the mitigations the state has and who knows what tier they put us to," Bardelas says.

The administrators all add masking and social distancing protocols will still be in full-force after vaccinations per CDC and state guidelines. But getting vaccines is a cause for celebration.

"We're one step closer to being able to regain a sense of normalcy," O'Keefe says with a smile.

It's a sigh of relief for nursing home residents and staff because the vaccine represents hope.

Manor Court's administrator believes they will get the Moderna vaccine, while it's Pfizer for River Bluff, and Heritage Woods' Administrator says, for them, it'll be up to the pharmacy.