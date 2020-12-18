Jupiter and Saturn form a bright ‘star’ in our sky on December 21st

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The biggest planets in our solar system line up to create a very special sight in our sky through next week. You'll get a special view of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21st.

On December 21st, Jupiter and Saturn almost look like one object in the southwest size.

Look to the southwest about 45 minutes to one hour after sunset. You'll see two bright objects very close to one another near the horizon. If you hold your fist up at arm's length, the two planets are about a fist's distance above the horizon.

The two bright objects are Jupiter and Saturn. They line up so close in our sky that they look like one bright star on December 21st. This popularly is referred to the "Christmas star" occurring on Monday.

You can see the planets with the naked eye, so you don't need any special equipment to view them. That said, if you bring binoculars or a telescope with you, you might be able to see some of Jupiter's and Saturn's moons!

If you miss seeing the planets lining up Monday evening, you'll get to see them throughout the week. The planets appear bright and near each other in the southwest sky, but won't be as close as Monday night.

Jupiter and Saturn get very close to each other for the first time in centuries.

This is the first time in 400 years that Saturn and Jupiter appear so close in our sky. In reality, they are millions of miles away from us, and very far apart from each other.

However, every 20 years the two planets get close to each other in their orbits around the Sun, known as the "Great Conjunction". Looking at them from Earth, the planets look very close together. The next time Jupiter and Saturn approach each other is in 2040.

Another neat note: this is the first time in 800 years that the alignment appears at night, giving all of us a chance of view them clearly.