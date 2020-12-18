Skip to Content

India’s coronavirus cases cross 10 million as new cases dip

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. Additional cases in the past 24 hours dropped to 25,152 from a peak level of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The epidemic has infected nearly 1% of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit United States. The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 145,136. 

