German man charged with attempted murder in Carnival attack

BERLIN (AP) — A German man has been charged with 91 counts of attempted murder for driving his car into a crowd celebrating Carnival earlier this year in the central town of Volkmarsen. Frankfurt prosecutors said Friday the 30-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released in line with German privacy laws, also faces 90 counts of causing bodily harm and other lesser crimes. He is accused of driving his car at more than 50 kph through a crowd of people watching the town’s traditional “Rose Monday” procession, which included many children, in an attempt to kill them. None died, but he injured 90, including 20 who needed hospitalization.