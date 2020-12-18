Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 78, Regis 57
Bay Port 74, Ashwaubenon 61
Beaver Dam 56, Edgewood 50
Brookfield Central 80, Marquette University 58
Burlington 83, Elkhorn Area 69
Cedarburg 55, Germantown 48
Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27
Coleman 73, Shiocton 60
Columbus Catholic 86, Gilman 30
Denmark 86, Marinette 64
Fort Atkinson 60, Reedsburg Area 41
Freedom 60, Little Chute 39
Greenfield 47, South Milwaukee 40
Greenwood 70, Colby 53
Hudson 60, Eau Claire Memorial 39
Kewaskum 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46
Luxemburg-Casco 112, Oconto Falls 49
Manawa 68, Bowler 29
Medford Area 83, Rhinelander 47
Mosinee 69, Northland Pines 51
Mukwonago 58, Catholic Memorial 51
Neenah 62, Kimberly 56
Oconomowoc 61, Muskego 55
Pacelli 79, Pittsville 35
Racine Lutheran 58, Dominican 49
Racine St. Catherine’s 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 31
Sauk Prairie 54, Watertown 44
Somerset 68, Baldwin-Woodville 52
South Shore 66, Butternut 28
Three Lakes 84, White Lake 43
Waukesha West 79, Waukesha South 72
Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56
Wilmot Union 74, Waterford 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, Wausau East 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bonduel vs. Weyauwega-Fremont, ppd.
Kenosha Bradford vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.
McFarland vs. Whitewater, ccd.
Merrill vs. D.C. Everest, ppd.
Milton vs. Monona Grove, ppd.
Northwestern vs. Bloomer, ppd.
Racine Case vs. Racine Horlick, ppd.
Racine Park vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.
Saint Thomas Aquinas vs. Goodman/Pembine, ccd.
Shell Lake vs. Bruce, ccd.
Stevens Point vs. Wausau West, ppd.
Waukesha North vs. Kettle Moraine, ppd.
West Allis Nathan Hale vs. Menomonee Falls, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 51, Wautoma 38
Albany 49, Monticello 31
Appleton East 66, Oshkosh West 31
Aquinas 93, Arcadia 37
Argyle 62, Juda 11
Blair-Taylor 54, Melrose-Mindoro 40
Brillion def. Chilton, forfeit
Colfax 58, Durand 45
Cornell 50, New Auburn 39
Highland 89, Benton 49
Hurley 52, Solon Springs 31
Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha North 33
Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 27
Markesan 46, Cambria-Friesland 35
New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Wisconsin Lutheran 31
New Berlin West 62, West Allis Central 23
New London 51, Seymour 22
Notre Dame 66, Hortonville 51
Oak Creek 37, Franklin 30
Pewaukee 58, Pius XI Catholic 40
Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 37
Random Lake 78, Kohler 50
Roncalli 44, Two Rivers 33
Shoreland Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 25
Shullsburg 69, Potosi/Cassville 53
Somerset 58, Shell Lake 35
Stockbridge 51, Heritage Christian 35
Stratford 39, Auburndale 32
Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 43
Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56
West De Pere 71, Southern Door 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Badger vs. Delavan-Darien, ppd.
Cudahy vs. Whitnall, ppd.
Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Obama SCTE, ccd.
Milwaukee Riverside University vs. Milwaukee King, ppd.
Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed., ccd.
Wisconsin Dells vs. Nekoosa, ppd.
Xavier vs. Green Bay East, ccd.
