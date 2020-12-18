Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:02 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 78, Regis 57

Bay Port 74, Ashwaubenon 61

Beaver Dam 56, Edgewood 50

Brookfield Central 80, Marquette University 58

Burlington 83, Elkhorn Area 69

Cedarburg 55, Germantown 48

Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27

Coleman 73, Shiocton 60

Columbus Catholic 86, Gilman 30

Denmark 86, Marinette 64

Fort Atkinson 60, Reedsburg Area 41

Freedom 60, Little Chute 39

Greenfield 47, South Milwaukee 40

Greenwood 70, Colby 53

Hudson 60, Eau Claire Memorial 39

Kewaskum 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46

Luxemburg-Casco 112, Oconto Falls 49

Manawa 68, Bowler 29

Medford Area 83, Rhinelander 47

Mosinee 69, Northland Pines 51

Mukwonago 58, Catholic Memorial 51

Neenah 62, Kimberly 56

Oconomowoc 61, Muskego 55

Pacelli 79, Pittsville 35

Racine Lutheran 58, Dominican 49

Racine St. Catherine’s 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 31

Sauk Prairie 54, Watertown 44

Somerset 68, Baldwin-Woodville 52

South Shore 66, Butternut 28

Three Lakes 84, White Lake 43

Waukesha West 79, Waukesha South 72

Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56

Wilmot Union 74, Waterford 0

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, Wausau East 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bonduel vs. Weyauwega-Fremont, ppd.

Kenosha Bradford vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.

McFarland vs. Whitewater, ccd.

Merrill vs. D.C. Everest, ppd.

Milton vs. Monona Grove, ppd.

Northwestern vs. Bloomer, ppd.

Racine Case vs. Racine Horlick, ppd.

Racine Park vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.

Saint Thomas Aquinas vs. Goodman/Pembine, ccd.

Shell Lake vs. Bruce, ccd.

Stevens Point vs. Wausau West, ppd.

Waukesha North vs. Kettle Moraine, ppd.

West Allis Nathan Hale vs. Menomonee Falls, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 51, Wautoma 38

Albany 49, Monticello 31

Appleton East 66, Oshkosh West 31

Aquinas 93, Arcadia 37

Argyle 62, Juda 11

Blair-Taylor 54, Melrose-Mindoro 40

Brillion def. Chilton, forfeit

Colfax 58, Durand 45

Cornell 50, New Auburn 39

Highland 89, Benton 49

Hurley 52, Solon Springs 31

Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha North 33

Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 27

Markesan 46, Cambria-Friesland 35

New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Wisconsin Lutheran 31

New Berlin West 62, West Allis Central 23

New London 51, Seymour 22

Notre Dame 66, Hortonville 51

Oak Creek 37, Franklin 30

Pewaukee 58, Pius XI Catholic 40

Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 37

Random Lake 78, Kohler 50

Roncalli 44, Two Rivers 33

Shoreland Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 25

Shullsburg 69, Potosi/Cassville 53

Somerset 58, Shell Lake 35

Stockbridge 51, Heritage Christian 35

Stratford 39, Auburndale 32

Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 43

Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56

West De Pere 71, Southern Door 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Badger vs. Delavan-Darien, ppd.

Cudahy vs. Whitnall, ppd.

Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Obama SCTE, ccd.

Milwaukee Riverside University vs. Milwaukee King, ppd.

Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed., ccd.

Wisconsin Dells vs. Nekoosa, ppd.

Xavier vs. Green Bay East, ccd.

___

