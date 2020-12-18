DC schools reach deal with teachers on return to classroom

WASHINGTON (AP) — Teachers in the nation’s capital and the D.C. public school system have reached an agreement on COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a monthslong standoff and paving the way for school buildings to reopen early next year for in-person instruction. The Washington Teachers Union had fiercely opposed previous DCPS reopening proposals on safety grounds, causing the administration to repeatedly delay and scale back their plans. The school system is now aiming for a large-scale return to classrooms in early February when the third term begins.